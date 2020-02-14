Sam Smith Samples Donnie Darko on New Single “To Die For”: Stream

Sam Smith, photo by Walter Pfeiffer

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, sentimental crooner Sam Smith has released a new single called “To Die For”. What’s more, they’ve announced a new album of the same name, due out on May 1st.

“To Die For” opens with a sample from the 2001 cult classic film Donnie Darko. Smith’s aching vocals then take over, accompanied by an equally emotive mix of strings and piano. “I just want somebody to die for,” yearns the Grammy-winning Londoner.



“Releasing this song is going to be a wild one – I feel like it’s from one of the deepest parts of me,” Smith explained in a statement. “I wrote this with [“Stay with Me” collaborator] Jimmy Napes and Stargate in L.A. during a time of self-discovery and heartbreak. This is for all the lonely hearts out there on another Valentine’s Day.”

The accompanying video, directed by Grant Singer, takes place outside a wig shop in Los Angeles and one of the mannequin’s appears in Smith’s likeness. Watch it below.

To Die For marks Smith’s third album to date and follows 2017’s The Thrill Of It All. Along with the title track, the new album will feature Smith’s previously revealed cover of Donna Smith’s “I Feel Love” plus “How Do You Sleep” and “Dancing with a Stranger” featuring Normani.