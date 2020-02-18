The Strokes Make “Bad Decisions” on New Single: Stream

The Strokes

The Strokes have released a new single called “Bad Decisions” as well as an accompanying music video. It’s off their upcoming album, The New Abnormal, which comes out April 10th via RCA.

If the song sounds familiar, that’s probably because you heard The Strokes play it live during their wild performance at a Bernie Sanders rally. Officially, it’s the second track we’ve heard from the album, following lead single “At the Door” — unless you count their live debut of “Ode to the Mets” too.



Musically, “Bad Decisions” continues The Strokes newer sound with a lighter production and softer percussion. It’s almost a bedroom pop track compared to the band’s original rock style, but it suits them well. Julian Casablancas gives his voice some space, relieving the pressure to belt out notes for a more gentle, comforting delivery that’s quite charming. If the melody sounds familiar, it’s probably because it seems to Billy Idol’s “Dancing With Myself”. (Idol has a songwriting credit on the track.)

In the song’s music video, The Strokes can be seen playing their instruments in an elder woman’s living room. It appears to be the late ’60s and The Strokes are busy modeling new outfits, hairdos, and personalities to fit the era. As it turns out, she’s just one of many customers who owns a button that, when pressed, makes life-sized dolls resembling members of The Strokes appear, each available for customization. Like any good music video, eventually things go haywire and chaos ensues. Watch it below.

Next month, The Strokes kick off their North American tour and music festival dates, which includes performances at Miami’s iii Points Festival, Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, and Mexico’s Corona Capital Guadalajara. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.