Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Ultraísta Preview Comeback Album with New Song “Anybody”: Stream

Nigel Godrich-featuring outfit will soon return with their new album, Sisters

by
on February 12, 2020, 11:26am
0 comments
Ultraista new album Sister new song Tin King, photo by Alex Elizarov
Ultraista, photo by Alex Elizarov

On March 13th, Ultraísta return with Sister, their first album in nearly a decade and the long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s self-titled LP. It marks the second full-length overall for the supergroup, which consists of Radiohead multi-instrumentalist-producer Nigel Godrich, FEMME vocalist-producer Laura Bettinson, and Atoms for Peace drummer Joey Waronker.

Following early single “Tin King”, the indie rockers are now sharing “Anybody”. In addition to being driven by throbbing bass, the track is wrapped in a blanket of strings that brings to mind some of Radiohead’s more urgent offerings.

Check out “Anybody” below via its official video, which stars Bettinson covered in a range of arts and crafts supplies.

Editors' Picks

 

Previous Story
Dave Grohl Confirms Foo Fighters’ New Album Is Finished
Next Story
I Break Horses Share New Single “I’ll Be the Death of You”: Stream
No comments