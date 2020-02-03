System of a Down, photo by Raymond Ahner / Faith No More / Korn, photo by Jon Hadusek

System of a Down, Faith No More, and Korn are teaming up for the concert event of the year.

The trio of legendary hard rock outfits will join forces for a massive one-off concert at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium on May 22nd, 2020.



The stacked bill is rounded out by Helmet and Russian Circles.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 7th at 10:00 a.m. PST via Ticketmaster.

The upcoming date marks Faith No More’s first confirmed US performance in five years. The Mike Patton-led outfit previously announced a run of European shows for this summer.

System of a Down are also playing a number of European shows this year, but like Faith No More, as of now the Banc of California show marks the only opportunity to see the band in the US this year.

As for Korn, they’re currently on a winter North American tour with Breaking Benjamin, and will also be hitting the European festival circuit in June and July. The dates come in support of their latest studio album, The Nothing, which was released in September 2019.