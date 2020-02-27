Taylor Swift Becomes “The Man” in New Music Video: Watch

Taylor Swift in "The Man" video

Taylor Swift knows the best way to defeat your enemy is to disguise yourself as them before going in for the takedown. That’s why in the music video for Lover cut “The Man” she literally transforms into the stereotypical entitled dude himself in a clip she directed, wrote, and stars in.

In the music video, Swift can be seen sporting a beard and a matching head of brown hair while she goes around doing what men do best: overexerting her power in the workplace, peeing wherever she pleases on the street, manspreading on the subway, getting into bar fights, and getting excessive praise for simply taking his daughter to the park. It ends with a perfect kicker, too. Watch it below.



Of course it feels good watch Swift mimic ego-driven men given all the ones who’ve stood in her way recently. Let’s not forget her beef with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta of Big Machine Records, her self-reclamation moment at the American Music Awards, and her call-out speech after accepting Billboard’s Woman of the Decade award. Swift is taking no prisoners in this new Miss Americana era, and we’re here for it.

If you’ve been living under a rock, then welcome to the new Taylor Swift who isn’t afraid to get confrontational. Whether she’s singing about politics in a new song, endorsing democratic candidates, voicing her pro-choice stance, donating thousands to LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, or calling out racist pandering tactics, it’s clear Swift wasn’t kidding when she vowed to be more politically active moving forward.

Hear “The Man” live this summer when Swift tours in support of Lover. She’s only got a few headlining dates announced, in part so she can take care of her mother, but that doesn’t include her anticipated music festival sets at Glastonbury, Roskilde, Open’er Festival, Mad Cool, and NOS Alive Festival. So go ahead and grab tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.