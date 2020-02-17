Menu
Tears For Fears Announce Songs From the Big Chair 35th Anniversary Reissues

The album is being reissued on picture disc and as a deluxe box set

by
on February 17, 2020
0 comments
Tears For Fears to reissue Songs From the Big Chair
Tears For Fears to reissue Songs From the Big Chair

Tears For Fears will mark the 35th anniversary of their sophomore album, The Big Chair, with a pair of reissues due out on March 13th.

The album is being made available for the first time as a limited-edition picture disc, and due to overwhelming demand, the 2014 super deluxe box set will also be reissued.

The 4CDx2DVD box set includes remixes, live tracks, BBC sessions, B-sides, previously unreleased tracks, and 5.1 surround sound and stereo mixes of the album mixed by four-time Grammy nominee, Steven Wilson.

Originally released in 1985, Songs From the Big Chair is Tears For Fears’ best-selling album to date, having moved nearly 10 million copies worldwide. Upon its initial release, Songs From the Big Chair spent five weeks at No. 1 on the US album charts, while two of it songs — “Everybody Wants To Rule the World” and “Shout” — went No. 1 on the singles charts.

Pre-orders for the picture disc are ongoing here, while the box set reissue can be purchased here.

