Bay Area thrash legends Testament will head out on extensive North American tour this spring. The trek will follow the release of the band’s 13th studio album, Titans of Creation, which arrives on April 3rd.
Joining Testament is a stacked roster of support acts, including The Black Dahlia Murder, Municipal Waste, and Meshiaak.
“I’m super excited about Testament’s tour with The Black Dahlia Murder and Municipal Waste,” guitarist Alex Skolnick says in a press release. “As much as we’ve enjoyed touring with bands who emerged before us, from our own time period and slightly later eras, it will be a fresh experience to share the bill with these two, both of whom formed in the new millennium, each with a unique perspective and a sound unlike anyone else. It’ll be a fun night of music.”
The 30-date tour kicks off on April 20th in Phoenix and traverses the continent, concluding on May 28th in Anaheim, California. Municipal Waste will leave the tour briefly for their appearance at the Punk Rock Bowling fest on May 24th in Las Vegas.
See the full list of tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 7th) at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, and will also be available here.
Testament 2020 North American Tour Dates with The Black Dahlia Murder, Municipal Waste, and Meshiaak:
04/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey
04/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
04/24 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
04/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
04/26 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
04/28 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
04/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
04/30 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
05/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Domination Festival ^
05/05 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
05/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
05/07 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
05/08 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
05/09 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/10 – Montreal, QC @ M’Telus
05/11 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall
05/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
05/14 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
05/15 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple ^
05/16 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
05/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
05/19 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
05/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
05/22 – Portland, CA @ Roseland Theater
05/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *
05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *
05/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
05/27 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
05/28 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
* = no Municipal Waste
^ = Testament only (festival show)