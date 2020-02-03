Testament, photo by Stephanie Cabral

Bay Area thrash legends Testament will head out on extensive North American tour this spring. The trek will follow the release of the band’s 13th studio album, Titans of Creation, which arrives on April 3rd.

Joining Testament is a stacked roster of support acts, including The Black Dahlia Murder, Municipal Waste, and Meshiaak.



“I’m super excited about Testament’s tour with The Black Dahlia Murder and Municipal Waste,” guitarist Alex Skolnick says in a press release. “As much as we’ve enjoyed touring with bands who emerged before us, from our own time period and slightly later eras, it will be a fresh experience to share the bill with these two, both of whom formed in the new millennium, each with a unique perspective and a sound unlike anyone else. It’ll be a fun night of music.”

The 30-date tour kicks off on April 20th in Phoenix and traverses the continent, concluding on May 28th in Anaheim, California. Municipal Waste will leave the tour briefly for their appearance at the Punk Rock Bowling fest on May 24th in Las Vegas.

See the full list of tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 7th) at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, and will also be available here.

Testament 2020 North American Tour Dates with The Black Dahlia Murder, Municipal Waste, and Meshiaak:

04/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey

04/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/24 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

04/26 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

04/28 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

04/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

04/30 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

05/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Domination Festival ^

05/05 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

05/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

05/07 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

05/08 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

05/09 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/10 – Montreal, QC @ M’Telus

05/11 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall

05/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

05/14 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

05/15 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple ^

05/16 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

05/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

05/19 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

05/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

05/22 – Portland, CA @ Roseland Theater

05/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

05/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

05/27 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

05/28 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

* = no Municipal Waste

^ = Testament only (festival show)