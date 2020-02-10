The Black Crowes announce intimate acoustic tour

The Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson will precede their upcoming “Shake Your Money Maker Summer Tour” by embarking on a brief acoustic outing later this month.
Under the moniker “Brothers Of A Feather”, the Robinson brothers will perform stripped down versions of some of their classic songs over the course of the 11-night run. The itinerary includes shows in Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, and San Francisco.
As for The Black Crowes’ summer tour, it kicks off in mud-June and consists of nearly 50 shows. It comes in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their album Shake Your Money Maker, and marks the Robinson brothers’ first tour together in six years.
Joining Chris and Rich Robinson on the road will be a touring lineup consisting of guitarist Isiah Mitchell of Earthless, keyboardist Joel Robinow and drummer Raj Ojha of Once and Future Band, and session bassist Tim LeFebvre. Longtime drummer Steve Gorman, who recently wrote a memoir detailing the band’s trials and tribulations, will apparently not be a part of the tour.
Check out The Black Crowes’ complete tour schedule below, and grab tickets to the upcoming dates here.
The Black Crowes 2020 Tour Dates:
02/12 – London, UK @ OMEARA ^
02/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord ^
02/19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall ^
02/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry ^
02/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^
02/25 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^
02/27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall ^
02/29 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub ^
03/02 – Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox ^
03/04 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ^
03/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ^
04/30 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest
06/17 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
06/19 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
06/20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Presented by Huntsman
06/23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
06/24 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
06/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
06/30 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
07/01 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
07/03 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/04 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07/07 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
07/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
07/10 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
07/11 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
07/15 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/21 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/24 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
07/25 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/28 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/29 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
07/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
08/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
08/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/20 – Cincinnati, PH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/26 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
08/28 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
08/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/04 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
09/05 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
09/08 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
09/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
09/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/18 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
^ = Acoustic Tour