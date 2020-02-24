The Black Keys, photo by Philip Cosores

The Black Keys have announced a North American tour taking place in Summer 2020. The trek sees them hit the road in July, and they’re bringing Gary Clark Jr. and Yola along with them to open select dates.

Rock fans are in for a treat this summer because The Black Keys will play 35 different shows total. Their tour kicks off on July 7th in Seattle, Washington and continues on through to September 6th in Jacksonville, Florida. Between then, they will perform in major cities like Dallas, Boston, New York City, Tampa, and more. Check out the full list of tour dates below.



It’s safe to expect that The Black Keys will perform some of their Billboard hits as well as material from last year’s album Let’s Rock, their first album in five years.

Tickets for the summer tour go on sale this Friday, February 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

The Black Keys will also play Shaky Knees and tour Canada in the coming months. You can grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

The Black Keys 2020 Tour Dates:

05/01 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/05 – Halifax, NS @ Scotia Bank Centre

05/06 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre

05/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

05/09 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

05/11 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

05/12 – London, ON @ Budweiser Garden

05/15 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

05/16 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

05/17 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

05/19 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

07/07 — Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre # *

07/08 — Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater # *

07/10 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre %

07/11 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre # *

07/12 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre # *

07/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphtiheatre # ^

07/15 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre # ^

07/17 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion # ^

07/18 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion # ^

07/19 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater # ^

07/21 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ^

07/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center # ^

07/24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center # ^

07/25 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ^

07/26 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre # ^

08/11 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center # &

08/12 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage # &

08/14 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater # &

08/15 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview # &

08/16 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center # &

08/18 — Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion # &

08/19 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre # &

08/21 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center # &

08/22 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion # &

08/23 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center # &

08/25 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion # &

08/26 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater # &

08/28 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion # &

08/29 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater # &

08/30 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park # &

09/01 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion # &

09/02 — Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre # &

09/04 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre # &

09/05 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre # &

09/06 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place # &

# = w/ Gary Clark Jr

* = w/ Jessy Wilson

^ = w/ The Marcus King Band

& = w/ Yola

% = w/ Allah-Las and Jessy Wilson