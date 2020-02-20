The Contortionist Unveil Video for Passionate Cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979”: Stream

The Contortionist

The Contortionist have unveiled a new cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ classic “1979”. The video for the cover song is premiering exclusively via Heavy Consequence.

Dabbling in everything from math rock to djent across four studio albums and three EPs, The Contortionist restrain their more experimental tendencies for a faithful rendition of the Pumpkins’ subdued anthem about nostalgia.



Directed by vocalist Michael Lessard, the video compliments the moody track with charming archival footage of the band on tour early in their career. It’s the second single to be released from last year’s Our Bones EP.

“We’re very excited to release a video for our cover of The Smashing Pumpkin’s timeless song ‘1979’”, Lessard said. “It’s a song that we all grew up with and hold dear to our hearts. It felt only fitting to use footage from the growing years of the band for this one.”

The track and EP were engineered and produced by John Douglass, whose recording compound allowed the band to live and work in the same space while tracking. Songs weave between The Contortionists’ technical metal leanings and more overtly melodic content driven by Lessard’s serene vocals — as showcased on “1979”.

It’ll be a busy spring for The Contortionist, who head out later this week to support Devin Townsend’s North American tour. The trek kicks off next week on February 27th in Toronto.

Watch the video for “1979” below, and order the EP via Entertainment One/Good Fight Music.