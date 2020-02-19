Showtime Orders The Curse From the Safdie Brothers and Nathan Fielder

Nathan Fielder (left) and Benny and Josh Safdie

Showtime has ordered a new half-hour comedy, The Curse, from the Safdie Brothers (Uncut Gems) and Nathan Fielder (Nathan for You).

As first reported by Deadline, the pilot was co-written by Fielder and Benny Safdie, with Josh Safdie serving alongside his brother as executive producer and co-director. The Curse follows a newly-married couple starring in an HGTV production called Flipanthropy. Both relationship and show will be tested when their house flipping pursuits bring them in contact with a possible supernatural jinx. Fielder plays the husband, while Benny Safdie steps in front of the camera to play an HGTV producer.



It’s unclear how this news will affect Fielder’s contract with HBO. Over the summer Fielder signed an overall deal with the Showtime rival that reportedly included orders for a new comedy and new docu-series.

Last month, the Safdie Brothers reunited with Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler for a new short film, Goldman v Silverman.