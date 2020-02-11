The Decemberists Announce 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

The Decemberists, photo by Philip Cosores

The Decemberists have announced new tour dates to celebrate their 20th anniversary (!) as a band. The group formed back in 2000, and they plan to relive that early era by sailing off on special North American tour this summer.

The 18-date outing kicks off in Missoula, Montana on July 28th and concludes in Nashville, Tennessee on August 22nd. Along the way, The Decemberists will perform in cities like Seattle, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, and New York City. Joining them as openers at each stop will be Fruit Bats.



The Decemberists have done a lot over the past two decades, from their first EP and album, 2001’s 5 Songs and 2002’s Castaways and Cutouts, on to their most recent ones, 2018’s Traveling On and I’ll Be Your Girl, respectively. So it’s only logical that they’re promising to play “songs from every corner of the discography.” Cross your fingers they’ll bust out some underrated cuts from The Hazards of Love, too.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Check out the complete list of tour dates, as well as their throwback poster artwork, below.

The Decemberists 2020 Tour Dates:

07/28 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

07/29 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

07/31 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

08/01 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

08/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

08/07 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

08/08 — Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads KC

08/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Company

08/11 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

08/14 — Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall

08/15 — La Fayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

08/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

08/19 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

08/20 — New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

08/22 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium