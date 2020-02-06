The Front Bottoms announce headlining tour

The Front Bottoms, photo by Mark Jaworski

This spring, The Front Bottoms will embark on a US headlining tour. The dates come ahead of a new album, which the band confirms is coming out sometime in 2020.

The upcoming trek officially launches April 17th with The Front Bottoms’ largest-ever concert in New York City. The folk punk rockers will then visit cities such as Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Louisville, and Orlando. Before wrapping things up in early May, they’ll also perform in Charleston, Tampa, Asheville, and Charlottesville.



Pre-sales have already begun for the group’s fan club. Tickets will be available to the general public tomorrow, February 7th at 12:00 p.m. on Ticketmaster. Once they sell out there, be sure to try your luck here.

The Front Bottoms returned in December with “Camouflage”, a single that will presumably appear on their upcoming album. Their last full-length, Going Grey, dropped in 2017.

The Front Bottoms 2020 Tour Dates:

04/17 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

04/24 – Portland, ME @ Aura

04/26 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

04/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

04/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

04/30 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

05/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/03 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

05/04 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/05 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm

05/06 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

05/08 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVA

05/09 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater