The Goonies

Goonies never say die… or at least that’s what they’ll be saying in the new pilot that Fox has ordered.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, the network has enlisted The Bold Type creator Sarah Watson to write a drama centered around a re-enactment of the ’80s classic film. The plot starts with the character Stella Cooper, who’s failed to “make it” in New York City and has found herself back in her depressed hometown, working as a substitute teacher. She finds a new focus when she agrees to help three students with their dream of creating a shot-for-shot remake of The Goonies. As the project unfolds, the town finds its own new hopes along the way.



The project comes from Warner Bros. TV, Fox’s content accelerator SideCar and Amblin TV. Greg Mottola (Adventureland, Superbad, HBO’s The Newsroom, FX’s Dave) will direct the pilot, as well as serve as executive producer, along with SideCar’s Gail Berman, Lauren Shuler Donner, Richard Donner, and Amblin’s Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank.

The pilot marks the network’s eighth order for the season. As The Hollywood Reporter puts it, as the rest of the world seems to be working on reboots, it appears Fox is making a push back to original shows, harkening back to some of the network’s earlier breadwinning content like The Simpsons.

Meanwhile, The Goonies original film turns 35 this year and still remains a classic. Written by Steven Spielberg, the ’80s adventure comedy stars Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Martha Plimpton, Joe Pantoliano, Jeff Cohen and Jonathan Ke Huy Quan.