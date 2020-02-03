The Head and the Heart announce new tour dates with Margo Price and Hiss Golden Messenger

The Head and the Heart, photo by Alex Currie

Seattle indie folk band The Head and the Heart have announced a run of tour dates in support of their fourth studio album, 2019’s Living Mirage. They’ve also shared the music video for Living Mirage standout “Honeybee”.

Surprisingly for a West Coast band, only one of the new shows takes place out West. Instead, The Head and the Heart will kick off their tour in the American South, swerving through the Midwest into Toronto, winding along the East coast, and only then finishing at Montana’s Under the Big Sky Festival. For their non-festival appearances, they’ll be supported by Hiss Golden Messenger in April and then Margo Price in May and June. Check out the full list of dates below.



Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 7th via Ticketmaster.

The new “Honeybee” video was directed by Clare Gillen, and features vocalist Charity Rose Thielen in a furry black-and-yellow getup, enjoying nature and perhaps pollinating some flowers. In a statement, Thielen shared her enthusiasm for the visuals.

“So excited to share our official music video for Honeybee! It was fun exploring juxtaposition – mixing elements of the surreal and colors of the Honeybee against the lush background of the PNW. ALSO it was pretty hilarious becoming a Bee (spoiler)! Hope that you enjoy!”

Watch “Honeybee” below.

The Head and the Heart 2020 Tour Dates:

04/20 — Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall *

04/22 — North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center *

04/23 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre *

05/17 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre ^

05/18 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater ^

05/20 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater ^

05/23 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^

05/24 — Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum ^

05/26 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point ^

05/27 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark ^

05/28 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap ^

05/30 — Bethel, NY @ Mountain Jam Festival*^

05/31 — LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards ^

06/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ^

07/12 — Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

07/18-19 — Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival

* = w/ Hiss Golden Messenger

^ = w/ Margo Price