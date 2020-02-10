The Horror Virgin - Hellraiser

“The box, you opened it, we came.”

We’ve just moved into a new pod loft and there’s some weird goo in the attic. Join the Horror Virgin as we lure other podcasts up to the podloft so that we can regenerate with the 1987 classic Hellraiser.

Women in Horror Month continues as we discuss unhealthy power dynamics, exploring kink, and the importance of consent. Freudian slips abound as we puzzle over Julia’s complexity, 80s excess, and Jenn’s fascination with the Cenobites.

Spoiler: She may have a crush on Pinhead.

Jenn’s Links

— 12 Sharp Facts About Hellraiser

— Hellraiser Cenobites: Clive Barker’s Demons, Explained

— We Have Such Sights to Show You: Hellraiser and the Spectrum of Queerness

— Revealing the Hellbound Heart of Clive Barker’s Hellraiser

— ‘What a woman will do for a good f*ck’ – Julia Cotton’s sexual agency in Hellraiser