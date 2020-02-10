Menu
Hellraiser Is a Puzzle of Pain and Desire, But Also a Love Story

The Horror Virgin summons a twisted tale ahead of Valentine's Day

February 10, 2020
“The box, you opened it, we came.”

We’ve just moved into a new pod loft and there’s some weird goo in the attic. Join the Horror Virgin as we lure other podcasts up to the podloft so that we can regenerate with the 1987 classic Hellraiser.

Women in Horror Month continues as we discuss unhealthy power dynamics, exploring kink, and the importance of consent. Freudian slips abound as we puzzle over Julia’s complexity, 80s excess, and Jenn’s fascination with the Cenobites. 

Spoiler: She may have a crush on Pinhead.

Jenn’s Links

12 Sharp Facts About Hellraiser

Hellraiser Cenobites: Clive Barker’s Demons, Explained

We Have Such Sights to Show You: Hellraiser and the Spectrum of Queerness

Revealing the Hellbound Heart of Clive Barker’s Hellraiser

‘What a woman will do for a good f*ck’ – Julia Cotton’s sexual agency in Hellraiser

