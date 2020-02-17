Ravenous - The Horror Podcast

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



“It’s lonely being a cannibal; tough making friends.”

Is this black horror comedy a feminist commentary on toxic masculinity? What do courage and cowardice really mean? Where are all the women? We’ll chew on these questions and wash them down with a little snark. Mickey and Todd dig into gender norms and Jenn gets a little thirsty for a certain sweater wearer.

No cold shoulders on this episode. The conversation ranges from the moral and metaphorical implications of cannibalism, the damage caused by the patriarchy, and the harmful reality of manifest destiny. And, of course, we have to talk about that soundtrack. So pull up a chair and join us because we’re starving.

Subscribe to The Horror Virgin for new episodes weekly!

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser

Jenn’s Links

— Licking our wounds: The vampiric masculinity of Ravenous

— “Colorado Cannibal” Alferd Packer is paroled

— Donner Party

— 10 Things You Should Know About the Donner Party

— Wendigo – Flesheater of the Forests