The Silence of the Lambs Is a Feminist Landmark

The Horror Virgin - The Silence of the Lambs

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



“If he sees her as a person and not just an object, it’s harder to tear her up.”

Grab your good bag and your cheap shoes and join the Horror Virgin Crew for a little quid pro quo as we kick off Women in Horror month with the psychological horror masterpiece The Silence of the Lambs.

We’ll discuss Academy Award-winning horror, subverting the male gaze, and the complexity of Buffalo Bill. Jenn gives some advice for talking to women and we all discuss the importance of authentic on-screen representation.

Subscribe to The Horror Virgin for new episodes weekly!

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser

Jenn’s Links

—Silence of the Lambs at 25: It Broke All the Rules

—The Enduring Feminist Vision of The Silence of the Lambs

—Before we knew better: Silence of the Lambs is a win for women—but fails LGBTQ culture

—The Literal Male Gaze in The Silence of the Lambs

—Seeing the Female Body Differently: Gender issues in The Silence of the Lambs