Menu
Tunein Player
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

The Silence of the Lambs Is a Feminist Landmark

The Horror Virgin takes a trip to West Virginia to track down a killer

by
on February 03, 2020, 8:00am
0 comments
The Horror Virgin - The Silence of the Lambs
The Horror Virgin - The Silence of the Lambs

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

“If he sees her as a person and not just an object, it’s harder to tear her up.”

Grab your good bag and your cheap shoes and join the Horror Virgin Crew for a little quid pro quo as we kick off Women in Horror month with the psychological horror masterpiece The Silence of the Lambs.

We’ll discuss Academy Award-winning horror, subverting the male gaze, and the complexity of Buffalo Bill. Jenn gives some advice for talking to women and we all discuss the importance of authentic on-screen representation.

Subscribe to The Horror Virgin for new episodes weekly!

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser

Jenn’s Links

Silence of the Lambs at 25: It Broke All the Rules

The Enduring Feminist Vision of The Silence of the Lambs

Before we knew better: Silence of the Lambs is a win for women—but fails LGBTQ culture

The Literal Male Gaze in The Silence of the Lambs

Seeing the Female Body Differently: Gender issues in The Silence of the Lambs

Previous Story
Album Review: Frances Quinlan Shines Solo on the Scintillating Likewise
Next Story
R.I.P. Ivan Král, former member of Patti Smith Group dies at 71
No comments