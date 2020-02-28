Menu
Is the Coronavirus Captain Trips?

The Losers' Club heads to the CDC and finds shelter in a Bag of Bones

on February 28, 2020, 12:08am
The Losers head to the CDC to evade the Coronavirus.

It’s there they debate the return of Captain Trips and unpack a Bag of Bones. Topics include: Cocaine Stephen King facelifts, potential Florida monsters for King’s Dominion, and which King creations will be on par with Dracula, Frankenstein, and John Schnatter.

So, tag your Flu Buddy and listen along.

— Listen and Follow: Coach Hop

— Read: The Creepshow Must Go On

— Editorial: Clowns, Langoliers, and Tommyknockers: Appreciating “The Stephen King Miniseries”

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations

