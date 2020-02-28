The Losers' Club - Is the Coronavirus Captain Trips?

The Losers head to the CDC to evade the Coronavirus.



It’s there they debate the return of Captain Trips and unpack a Bag of Bones. Topics include: Cocaine Stephen King facelifts, potential Florida monsters for King’s Dominion, and which King creations will be on par with Dracula, Frankenstein, and John Schnatter.

So, tag your Flu Buddy and listen along.

