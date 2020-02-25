The Magnetic Fields Announce New Album Quickies, Set Intimate US Tour

The Magnetic Fields' Stephin Merritt, photo via Facebook

This spring brings the release of a new album from The Magnetic Fields. Entitled Quickies, it comes more than three years after their 50 Song Memoir and is due May 15th via Nonesuch Records. To coincide with the news, the group has announced a supporting US tour.

The upcoming effort collects a generous 28 songs. But as indicated by the album’s name, each of the Stephin Merritt-penned tracks are relatively quick, ranging in length from 13 seconds to three minutes. In a statement (via Pitchfork), Merritt talked about his decision to keep things concise, saying,



“I’ve been reading a lot of very short fiction, and I enjoyed writing 101 Two-Letter Words, the poetry book about the shortest words you can use in Scrabble. And I’ve been listening to a lot of French baroque harpsichord music. Harpsichord doesn’t lend itself to languor. So I’ve been thinking about one instrument at a time, playing for about a minute or so and then stopping, and I’ve been thinking of narratives that are only a few lines long.”

The Magnetic Fields — rounded out by Sam Davol, Claudia Gonson, Shirley Simms, and John Woo — are teasing the new LP with “The Day the Politicians Died”, a two-minute piano number. Hear that below.

The indie outfit will promote the album with intimate City Winery shows in Chicago, Nashville, Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, and Washington, DC. General on-sale begins February 28th and tickets will be available on Ticketmaster. Once they sell out there, fans can try their luck here.

The Magnetic Fields 2020 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

06/03 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

06/04 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

06/06 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery

06/08 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

06/09 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

06/11 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

06/12 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

06/13 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

06/19 – Washington, DC @ City Winery

06/20 – Washington, DC @ City Winery

06/21 – Washington, DC @ City Winery

06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery

06/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery

06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery

06/28 – New York, NY @ City Winery

06/29 – New York, NY @ City Winery

06/30 – New York, NY @ City Winery

07/01 – New York, NY @ City Winery

Quickies Artwork:

Quickies Tracklist:

01. Castles of America

02. The Biggest Tits in History

03. The Day the Politicians Died

04. Castle Down a Dirt Road

05. Bathroom Quickie

06. My Stupid Boyfriend

07. Love Gone Wrong

08. Favorite Bar

09. Kill a Man a Week

10. Kraftwerk in a Blackout

11. When She Plays the Toy Piano

12. Death Pact (Let’s Make A)

13. I’ve Got a Date with Jesus

14. Come, Life, Shaker Life!

15. (I Want to Join A) Biker Gang

16. Rock ‘n’ Roll Guy

17. You’ve Got a Friend in Beelzebub

18. Let’s Get Drunk Again (And Get Divorced)

19. The Best Cup of Coffee in Tennessee

20. When the Brat Upstairs Got a Drum Kit

21. The Price You Pay

22. The Boy in the Corner

23. Song of the Ant

24. I Wish I Had Fangs and a Tail

25. Evil Rhythm

26. She Says Hello

27. The Little Robot Girl

28. I Wish I Were a Prostitute Again