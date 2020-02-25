The Melvins’ Buzz Osborne Announces New Solo Album, Tour Dates

Buzz Osborne and Trevor Dunn, photo by Mackie Osborne

The Melvins’ Buzz Osborne, a.k.a. King Buzzo, has announced the release of a new solo album called Gift of Sacrifice, due out on May 15th through Ipecac Recordings.

Osborne recorded the nine-track album alongside Fantômas bandmate Trevor Dunn. Dunn will also back Osborne when he hits the road to tour behind the album. The eight-week tour kicks off in May and runs into early July. See the full list of dates below.



“Gift of Sacrifice was a stone groove to record and it will be a fucking blast to finally hit the road with my buddy Trevor Dunn,” Osborne says in a statement. “Once we take the stage, I guarantee we’ll kick the crap out of this album.”

Check out the first single, “Science in Modern America”, below.

King Buzzo 2020 Tour Dates:

05/13 – Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi

05/14 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar

05/15 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

05/19 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

05/21 – Tulsa, OK @ The Shrine

05/22 – Norman, OK @ Opolis

05/23 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

05/24 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

05/25 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live (Studio)

05/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos

05/28 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

05/29 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

05/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theater

05/31 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

06/01 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

06/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

06/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

06/05 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

06/06 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

06/07 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott

06/08 – Albany, NY @ The Linda (WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio)

06/10 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

06/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

06/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

06/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

06/15 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records Cass Corridor

06/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

06/17 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

06/18 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley

06/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

06/20 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

06/21 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

06/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

06/23 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

06/24 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

06/26 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

06/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

06/29 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

07/01 – Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater

07/02 – Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret

07/03 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

07/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

07/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Gift of Sacrifice Artwork:

Gift of Sacrifice Tracklist:

01. Mental Vomit

02. Housing, Luxury, Energy

03. I’m Glad I Could Help

04. Delayed Clarity

05. Junkie Jesus

06. Science in Modern America

07. Bird Animal

08. Mock She

09. Acoustic Junkie