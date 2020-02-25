Menu
The Melvins’ Buzz Osborne Announces New Solo Album, Tour Dates

Check out the first single "Science in Modern America"

by
on February 25, 2020, 10:29am
Buzz Osborne and Trevor Dunn, photo by Mackie Osborne
The MelvinsBuzz Osborne, a.k.a. King Buzzo, has announced the release of a new solo album called Gift of Sacrifice, due out on May 15th through Ipecac Recordings.

Osborne recorded the nine-track album alongside Fantômas bandmate Trevor Dunn. Dunn will also back Osborne when he hits the road to tour behind the album. The eight-week tour kicks off in May and runs into early July. See the full list of dates below.

Gift of Sacrifice was a stone groove to record and it will be a fucking blast to finally hit the road with my buddy Trevor Dunn,” Osborne says in a statement. “Once we take the stage, I guarantee we’ll kick the crap out of this album.”

Check out the first single, “Science in Modern America”, below.

King Buzzo 2020 Tour Dates:
05/13 – Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi
05/14 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar
05/15 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
05/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
05/19 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
05/21 – Tulsa, OK @ The Shrine
05/22 – Norman, OK @ Opolis
05/23 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
05/24 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
05/25 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live (Studio)
05/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos
05/28 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco
05/29 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
05/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theater
05/31 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
06/01 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
06/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
06/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
06/05 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom
06/06 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
06/07 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott
06/08 – Albany, NY @ The Linda (WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio)
06/10 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
06/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
06/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
06/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
06/15 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records Cass Corridor
06/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
06/17 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
06/18 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley
06/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
06/20 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
06/21 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
06/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
06/23 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
06/24 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
06/26 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
06/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
06/29 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
07/01 – Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater
07/02 – Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret
07/03 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
07/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
07/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Gift of Sacrifice Artwork:

Gift of Sacrifice Tracklist:
01. Mental Vomit
02. Housing, Luxury, Energy
03. I’m Glad I Could Help
04. Delayed Clarity
05. Junkie Jesus
06. Science in Modern America
07. Bird Animal
08. Mock She
09. Acoustic Junkie

