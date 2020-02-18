The National, photo by Ben Kaye

The National have announced North American tour dates.

Following dates in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, Matt Berninger & co. will return stateside in July. These summer shows take place in Ottawa, Edmonton, Minneapolis, Winnipeg, Missoula, and Boise, among other cities.



Along for the ride are fellow indie rockers and past collaborators Sharon Van Etten, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julia Jacklin.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21st at 10 a.m. local time (with the exception of Shelburne) over on Ticketmaster. Once they sell out there, fans can try their luck here.

The National released last year’s stellar I Am Easy to Find. They are set to contribute to the new Songs for Australia charity album alongside Kurt Vile and Julia Stone.

The National 2020 Tour Dates:

03/17 – Tokyo, JP @ Zepp DiverCity *

03/18 – Tokyo, JP @ Zepp DiverCity *

03/21 – Perth, AU @ Freemantle Arts Centre *

03/22 – Perth, AU @ Freemantle Arts Centre *

03/24 – Sydney, AU @ ICC *

03/25 – Sydney, AU @ ICC *

03/27 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall *

03/28 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall *

03/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre *

03/31 – Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre *

04/01 – Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre *

04/03 – Auckland, NZ @ ASB Aotea Centre *

04/04 – Auckland, NZ @ ASB Aotea Centre *

05/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Homecoming Festival

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/12 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/20 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon

07/15 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green

07/17 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field ~

07/21 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre ~

07/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre ~

07/25 – Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheatre ~

07/26 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field ~

07/29 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center for Performing Arts +

07/30 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl %

08/01 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang +

* = w/ Phoebe Bridgers

~ = w/ Lucy Dacus

+ = w/ Julia Jacklin

% = w/ Sharon Van Etten