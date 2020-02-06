The Opus Podcast Walks Along Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water

Simon & Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water

Consequence of Sound and Sony are proud to announce the return of The Opus podcast for a seventh season. In seasons pasts, we’ve explored the legacy of iconic albums by Bob Dylan (Blood on the Tracks), The Jimi Hendrix Experience (Electric Ladyland), Jeff Buckley (Grace), Willie Nelson (Red Headed Stranger), Ozzy Osbourne (Blizzard of Ozz), and The Clash (London Calling). Beginning when February 13th, host Andy Bothwell, a.k.a. Astronautalis, will guide listeners across Simon & Garfunkel’s folk classic Bridge Over Troubled Water.

The legendary duo’s fifth album, Bridge Over Troubled Water would also turn out to be the last collaborative effort between Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. Critics at the time were lukewarm on the release, saying it didn’t live up to the pair’s previous LP, 1968’s Bookends. History has proven otherwise, however, as not only was it named Album of the Year at the 1971 Grammys (with the title track taking home both Record and Song of the Year), but it’s gone on to become one of the highest-selling albums of all time.



Bothwell is aware of this dichotomy, stating, “Bridge Over Troubled Water is one of those albums that is a universally recognized masterpiece, a significant part of the American pop music cannon, and at the same time, feels underrated. As a piece of production and engineering, we are talking Pet Sounds, Dark Side of the Moon, and Sgt. Peppers-level of recording. This is God level recording and production, to deliver some of the best songwriting of all time.”

The Opus host continues, “50 years later, the modern influence of this record is undeniable. There is no Bon Iver bending folk music, or Arcade Fire, changing rock music, or Neutral Milk Hotel making everyone’s greatest of all time lists, without Simon & Garfunkel changing folk pop forever with Bridge Over Troubled Water.

The Opus: Bridge Over Troubled Water premieres February 13th, and you can subscribe now. To prepare for the new season, stream a selection of Simon & Garfunkel’s best tracks via all major streaming services. You can also enter to win a vinyl bundle featuring the duo’s entire collaborative discography.



