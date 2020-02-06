The Rolling Stones announce 2020 US tour dates

The Rolling Stones, No Filter Tour, photo by Heather Kaplan

The Rolling Stones have announced new US tour dates for Summer 2020.

The latest leg of the band’s “No Filter Tour” consists of 15 shows taking place between May and July. During that time, the band will visit cities like San Diego, Austin, Dallas, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Atlanta.



Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th via Ticketmaster. When tickets inevitably sell out (this is the Stones we’re talking about!), you’ll still be able to pick them up via secondary market retailers like StubHub.

The Stones first kicked off their “No Filter Tour” in Fall 2017 with a leg of European dates before finally making their way to the US in Summer 2019 for a 15-date swing of stadium shows. (You can revisit our review of their tour kick-off in Chicago here.) For their upcoming second leg of American dates, they’ll visit markets they didn’t hit the first-go around.

Over the course of the “No Filter Tour”, The Stones have played 50 different songs, mixing in fan favorites like “Miss You”, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”, “Sympathy for the Devil”, and “Brown Sugar”, alongside rare performances of “Harlem Shuffle” and “Mercy, Mercy”.

The Rolling Stones 2020 Tour Dates:

05/08 – San Diego, CA @ SDCUU Stadium

05/12 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

05/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

05/20 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

05/24 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of the Americas

05/29 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

06/06 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

06/14 – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

06/19 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

06/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

06/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

07/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

07/05 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

07/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercdes-Benz Stadium