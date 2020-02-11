The Strokes Detail New Album The New Abnormal, Premiere “At the Door”: Stream

The Strokes, photo by Jason McDonald

The Strokes have officially announced the release of their new album. Entitled The New Abnormal, the band’s sixth full-length will arrive on April 10th via Cult/RCA Records.

The nine-track effort was recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu and produced by Rick Rubin, according to a press release. The album’s cover artwork is a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat called Bird on Money.



The first single is called “At the Door” and comes accompanied with an animated music video that’s straight out of the ’80s. Writer/director Mike Burakoff presents an intergalactic space battle conjured up by a young boy seeking to escape his own harrowing reality. Watch it below.

The Strokes preceded this morning’s announcement by premiering the aforementioned video, as well as performing another new song called “Bad Decisions”, during a concert/campaign rally in support of Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire on Monday night.

The New Abnormal serves as the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s Comedown Machine. In 2016, the band released a four-song EP called Future Present Past.

To coincide with the new album’s release, The Strokes have packed their upcoming tour schedule with a number of festival appearances in addition to a brief run of West Coast arena shows in March. Get tickets to these upcoming dates here.

The New Abnormal Artwork:

The New Abnormal Tracklist:

01. The Adults Are Talking

02. Selfless

03. Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus

04. Bad Decisions

05. Eternal Summer

06. At The Door

07. Why Are Sundays So Depressing

08. Not The Same Anymore

09. Ode To The Mets

The Strokes 2020 Tour Dates:

02/14 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

02/18 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

02/19 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

02/24 – Belfast, IE @ Waterfront Hall

03/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *

03/09 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater *

03/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *&

03/20-21 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pa’l Norte

03/27-29 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/27-20 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

04/03-05 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

04/03-05 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

05/01-02 – Miami, FL @ III Points

05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/16 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/12-14 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/25-28 -Bordeaux, FR @ Garorock Experience

07/02-05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/09-11 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

08/14-16 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

* = w/ Alvvays

& = w/ King Princess