The Strokes tease new album The New Abnormal

The Strokes

Is this it? The Strokes appear set to release a new album called The New Abnormal.

On Friday, the band posted a video hyping the impending release, complete with artwork created by American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. “You think you’ve been waiting⁣. But the wait has just begun…⁣⁣,” wrote guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. as a caption for the video. “Welcome to 𝐭 𝐡 𝐞 𝐧 𝐞 𝐰 𝐚 𝐛 𝐧 𝐨 𝐫 𝐦 𝐚 𝐥⁣.”



During The Strokes’ 2020 New Year’s Eve show in Brooklyn, frontman Julian Casablancas teased the impending release of the band’s new album. “Yeah, we’ve got a new album coming out soon! 2020, here we come,” Casablancas told the crowd. “The 2010s, whatever the fuck they’re called, we took ‘em off. And now we’ve been unfrozen and we’re back!”

The New Abnormal is in fact the name of The Strokes’ new album it would serve as the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s Comedown Machine. In 2016, they released the Future Present Past EP.

In the lead-up to their new album’s release, The Strokes have packed their upcoming tour schedule with a number of festival appearances. They’re also set to appear at a rally on behalf of presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire this coming Monday. Get tickets to their upcoming shows here.

The Strokes 2020 Tour Dates:

02/10 – Durham, NC @ Whittemore Center Arena

02/14 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

02/18 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

02/24 – Belfast, IE @ Waterfront Hall

03/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *

03/09 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater *

03/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *&

03/20-21 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pa’l Norte

03/27-29 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/27-20 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

04/03-05 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

04/03-05 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

05/01-02 – Miami, FL @ III Points

05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/16 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/12-14 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/25-28 -Bordeaux, FR @ Garorock Experience

07/02-05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/09-11 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

08/14-16 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

* = w/ Alvvays

& = w/ King Princess