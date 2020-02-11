The Struts Announce Dates for “Make It Big Tour”

The Struts, photo by Ben Kaye

UK glam revivalists The Struts have announced a run of North American dates as part of their “Make It Big Tour 2020”.

Still riding high following the release of Young & Dangerous less than 18 months ago, The Struts had already packed their schedule this festival season. The new 15-show North American leg slots into a hole in the itinerary, kicking off in May a few days after their performance at Boston Calling and wrapping around June appearances at Bonnaroo and Firefly.



The freshly-packed calendar looks great for the band’s Frequent Flyer Miles, but it’s probably not how they’d have planned things if they were starting from scratch. After Boston Calling, The Struts begin the new tour down south in Dallas, TX, before hauling their equipment all the way north to Chicago. Check out all the tour stops — including the previously announced “Tour De California” in February and March — below.

Tickets go on sale this Valentine’s Day, February 14th, at 10 am local. For those shows, and for all of their many festival appearances including Innings, SandJam, Mad Cool, Osheaga, and Lollapalooza Paris, get your tickets here.

The Struts 2020 Tour Dates:

02/28 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA ^

02/29 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues ^

03/01 — Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

03/03 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^

03/04 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst ^

04/14 — Osaka, JP @ Umeda Club Quattro

04/15 — Tokyo, JP @ Ebisu Liquidroom

04/24 — Panama Beach City, FL @ SandJam Fest

05/22 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/24 — Dallas, TX @ Hi Fi

05/29 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *

05/31 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Concert Cove *

06/02 — Sioux Falls, SD @ The District *

06/05 — Maryland Heights, MO @ St. Louis Music Park %#

06/06 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

06/09 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution %

06/10 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre %

06/12 — Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live %

06/13 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade- Heaven Stage

06/14 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/16 — Richmond, VA @ The National %

06/18 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre #

06/19 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage #

06/20 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

06/22 — Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre Theatre

06/23 — London, ON @ London Music Hall

06/25 — Rochester, NY @ 2020 Party in the Park Rochester

06/27 — Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

07/11 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/12 — Rome, IT @ Rock in Roma

07/14 — Padova, IT @ Geox Live Arena

07/15 — Brescia, IT @ Arena Campo Marte

07/18 — Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/31 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

^ = w/ Starcrawler

* = w/ The Regrettes

% = w/ The Blue Stones

# = w/ The Glorious Sons