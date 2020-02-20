The Weeknd

The Weeknd has announced a massive new tour in support of his forthcoming album After Hours. It’s the Canadian artist’s first since his Starboy trek in 2017.

These new shows begin early June and run all the way through mid-November, with dates spread across North America, the UK, and Europe. In the US, there are stops scheduled in Vancouver, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Brooklyn, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles. Abroad, The Weeknd will visit London, Manchester, Berlin, and Paris. Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver, and 88GLAM have been tapped as openers.



Tickets for the new tour go on sale Friday, February 28th over on Ticketmaster. Once they sell out there, fans can look for them over here.

Fourth full-length After Hours officially hits shelves March 20th. In the lead-up to the release, the R&B crooner has issued singles like “Heartless”, “Blinding Lights”, and the title track. Following his appearance in the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems, Abel Tesfaye is next set to serve as musical guest on Saturday Night Live March 7th.

The Weeknd 2020 Tour Dates:

06/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/14 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

06/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

06/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

06/27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena

06/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/04 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

07/07 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

07/16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/18 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

07/21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

07/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

07/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/27 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

07/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

07/31 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/01 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

08/03 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

08/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

08/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/08 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

08/09 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

08/11 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

08/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

08/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

08/19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

08/20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

08/22 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

08/23 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

08/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

08/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

09/01 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Arena

09/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/11 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/13 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/15 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

10/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham

10/18 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

10/19 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

10/26 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

10/29 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/31 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

11/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

11/09 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/12 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena