The Weeknd has announced a massive new tour in support of his forthcoming album After Hours. It’s the Canadian artist’s first since his Starboy trek in 2017.
These new shows begin early June and run all the way through mid-November, with dates spread across North America, the UK, and Europe. In the US, there are stops scheduled in Vancouver, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Brooklyn, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles. Abroad, The Weeknd will visit London, Manchester, Berlin, and Paris. Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver, and 88GLAM have been tapped as openers.
Tickets for the new tour go on sale Friday, February 28th over on Ticketmaster. Once they sell out there, fans can look for them over here.
Fourth full-length After Hours officially hits shelves March 20th. In the lead-up to the release, the R&B crooner has issued singles like “Heartless”, “Blinding Lights”, and the title track. Following his appearance in the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems, Abel Tesfaye is next set to serve as musical guest on Saturday Night Live March 7th.
The Weeknd 2020 Tour Dates:
06/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/14 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
06/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
06/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
06/27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena
06/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/04 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
07/07 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
07/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
07/16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/18 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
07/21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
07/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
07/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/27 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
07/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
07/31 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/01 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
08/03 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
08/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
08/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/08 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
08/09 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
08/11 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
08/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
08/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
08/19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
08/20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
08/22 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
08/23 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
08/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
08/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
09/01 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Arena
09/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/11 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
10/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
10/13 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
10/15 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
10/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
10/18 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
10/19 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
10/26 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
10/29 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
10/31 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
11/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
11/09 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/12 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena