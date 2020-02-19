Menu
The Weeknd Details New Album After Hours, Premieres Title Track: Stream

The R&B crooner will return on March 20th with his first album in four years

on February 19, 2020, 7:49am
The Weeknd New Song Album After Hours
The Weeknd, photo by Natalie Somekh

The Weeknd will return on March 20th with his new album, After Hours. Along with a release date, the R&B crooner has shared the album’s cover art and is streaming its title track. Take a listen below.

“After Hours” marks out third preview of the album, following  “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights”.  He recently took the latter track for a live run on Kimmel, and presumambly he’ll preview more of the album when he serves as SNL’s musical guest on March 7th.

Prior to After Hours, The Weeknd released his My Dear Melancholy EP 2018, while his last studio album, Starboycame out in 2016. He recently had a brief cameo in Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems.

After Hours Artwork:

The Weeknd After Hours

