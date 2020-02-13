Menu
The Weeknd Announces New Album After Hours

The follow-up to 2016's Starboy is reportedly "coming soon"

by
on February 13, 2020, 2:05pm
The Weeknd, photo by Duncan Loudon

The hot streak of singles, music videos, and late night performances has all led up to this: The Weeknd has formally announced a new album. It’s titled After Hours, and it’s being hyped today with a teaser video that can be watched below.

Due out via XO/Republic, the upcoming record comes four long years after Starboywhich won a Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album. The Weeknd’s fourth full-length overall also follows his My Dear Melancholy EP from 2018. While a firm release date hasn’t been revealed just yet, a press statement notes that the LP is “coming soon.”

Early singles “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless” are confirmed to appear on After Hours. The Weeknd performed the former — while upside down! — on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month. Next up for Abel Tesfaye is Saturday Night Live, where he’s set to perform on March 7th. He previously served as musical guest on the series in 2016.

