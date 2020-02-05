The White Stripes’ De Stijl receives 20th anniversary companion release

The White Stripes

The White Stripes’ sophomore album, De Stijl, celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2000. To mark the occasion, Jack White’s Third Man Records has announced a special vinyl-only companion release featuring unreleased demos, B-sides, and live recordings from the era.

As was the case for the companion release to The White Stripes’ self-titled debut, the De Stijl 20th anniversary package is available exclusively through Third Man Records’ Vault subscription service. However, if you’ve been looking for an optimal time to sign up, now may be it.



That’s because the double-LP set contains upwards of 30 never before heard tracks. Among the choice selections are Jack White’s original acoustic boombox demos for De Stijl, with many of the tracks featuring alternate and unused lyrics. Additionally, LP 1 boasts previously unreleased covers of Thee Headcoats’ “You’re Right, I’m Wrong” and the Burt Bacharach/Hal David song “I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself”, recorded at Corduroy Recording Studio in Melbourne, Australia in Fall 2000.

The second vinyl captures The White Stripes’ New Year’s Eve 2001 performance at the Magic Stick in Detroit. Across 17 tracks are the band’s only known covers of AC/DC’s “Let There Be Rock” and “Dog Eat Dog” featuring Chris McInnis on bass, one of the only times the band employed the instrument in a live setting. The live recording ends with a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “After Hours” sung by Meg White, which marked her only performance of the song. The entire set has been speed-corrected and remastered in high-quality directly from the original board tape.

The 20th anniversary package also includes an archival booklet featuring unseen photographs, flyers, posters, hand-written lyrics, and other band memorabilia.

De Stijl 20th Anniversary Package:

LP 1 Tracklist

01. Truth Doesn’t Make a Noise

02. A Boy’s Best Friend

03. Sister, Do You Know My Name?

04. I’m Bound to Pack It Up

05. Expecting

06. Vanilla Fields

07. Piano Octaves

08. You’re Right, I’m Wrong

09 I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself

and more!

LP 2 Tracklist

01. Let There Be Rock (AC/DC cover)

02. Dog Eat Dog (AC/DC cover)

03. You’re Pretty Good Looking (For a Girl)

04. Hello Operator

05. Death Letter

06. Little Bird

07. Lord, Send Me An Angel

08. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground

09. Apple Blossom

10. Broken Bricks

11. Cannon

12. Truth Doesn’t Make a Noise

13. Jolene

14. I’m Bored

15. Let’s Build a Home / Goin’ Back to Memphis

16. Suzy Lee

17. After Hours (Velvet Underground cover)