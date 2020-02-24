This year, They Might Be Giants will embark on a US tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Flood.
Update: TMBG have extended their 30th anniversary Flood tour with new dates in September and October.
Each show will feature two distinct sets, including a full album performance of Flood. Additionally, trumpeter Curt Ramm will sit in with the band throughout the course of the tour. Select shows will also see TMBG play songs from their ‘lost” album, 2001’s Mink Car.
Tickets to the upcoming dates are available here. Check out the full tour schedule below.
Last year, TMBG’s John Lindell joined This Must Be the Gig to discuss the band’s early years touring with Pixies and the majesty of the contro-alto clarinet.
They Might Be Giants 2020 Tour Dates:
03/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
03/06 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
03/07 – Chicago, IL @ Geek Bowl XIV
03/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
03/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
04/09 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
04/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
04/30 – Boston, MA @ Royale
05/02 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
05/03 – Northampton Music, MA @ Academy of Music
05/05 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
05/06 – Buffalo, NY @ The Town Ballroom
05/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre
05/09 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
05/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
05/14 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
05/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
05/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/02 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
09/03 – Portsmouth, NH @ Portsmouth Music Hall
09/04 – Portland, ME @ State Theater
09/05 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
09/09 – Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House ^
09/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
09/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^
09/12 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^
10/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
10/02 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
10/06 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/09 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/11 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
10/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/15 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/16 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
10/17 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
10/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
10/20 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
10/22 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/23 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater
^ = Songs from Mink Car