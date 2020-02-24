They Might Be Giants' artwork for Flood

This year, They Might Be Giants will embark on a US tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Flood.

Update: TMBG have extended their 30th anniversary Flood tour with new dates in September and October.



Each show will feature two distinct sets, including a full album performance of Flood. Additionally, trumpeter Curt Ramm will sit in with the band throughout the course of the tour. Select shows will also see TMBG play songs from their ‘lost” album, 2001’s Mink Car.

Tickets to the upcoming dates are available here. Check out the full tour schedule below.

Last year, TMBG’s John Lindell joined This Must Be the Gig to discuss the band’s early years touring with Pixies and the majesty of the contro-alto clarinet.

They Might Be Giants 2020 Tour Dates:

03/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

03/06 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

03/07 – Chicago, IL @ Geek Bowl XIV

03/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

03/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/09 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

04/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/30 – Boston, MA @ Royale

05/02 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

05/03 – Northampton Music, MA @ Academy of Music

05/05 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

05/06 – Buffalo, NY @ The Town Ballroom

05/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

05/09 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

05/14 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

05/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

05/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/02 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

09/03 – Portsmouth, NH @ Portsmouth Music Hall

09/04 – Portland, ME @ State Theater

09/05 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

09/09 – Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House ^

09/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

09/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^

09/12 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^

10/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/02 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

10/06 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/09 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/11 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

10/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/15 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/16 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s

10/17 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

10/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

10/20 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

10/22 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/23 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater

^ = Songs from Mink Car