Greg Dulli on Random Desire, Touring with Afghan Whigs, and the Power of Plants

Greg Dulli - This Must Be the Gig

Frontman of the legendary alt rock band Afghan Whigs, Greg Dulli calls into the show this week to discuss his new solo album, Random Desire. Dulli’s expansive catalog features a vast array of textured, gritty darkness throughout his time with the Whigs, not to mention The Twilight Singers and Gutter Twins. But long before he was a rock icon, Dulli was an R&B fanatic, and he idolizes Prince and has covered everyone from The Supremes to The Fugees. In addition to the roots of this new record, Dulli and host Lior Phillips discuss his love of plants, dig up obscure desert island trivia, chat about his earliest concert experiences, and so much more—including an unbelievable story about opening for Neil Young.

