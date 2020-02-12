Three 6 Mafia Announce Reunion Tour

Three 6 Mafia

Three 6 Mafia are reuniting for a US tour. The hip-hop veterans originally got back together in 2019 for a few shows, but now they’ve lined a longer itinerary filled with new cities.

Juicy J and DJ Paul will play six headlining shows in total beginning in March. The tour sees them performing in Denver, Minneapolis, Cleveland, New Orleans, Charlotte, and St. Louis, not including their previously announced set at Beale Street Music Festival.



“Yeahhhhhh! The Mafia back on the slab,” Paul told Billboard. “This a must see! We want everyone to come and be a part of history. We have been one of the most hits makin’ — most influential groups of all times! We’ll have more dates announced soon, [but] we need all real Mafia fans to tap in and turn up! Go grab some Hypnotize Minds gear and don’t meet me there, beat me there!”

Tickets to Three 6 Mafia’s reunion tour are on sale now. As usual, you can grab them here. The rap group’s last proper album, Last 2 Walk, hit streets in 2008.

Three 6 Mafia 2020 Tour Dates:

03/06 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

03/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

03/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

04/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/01-03 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Colosseum

05/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena