Thundercat Shares New Single “Dragonball Durag”: Stream

Last month, bass wizard Thundercat announced his upcoming album It Is What It Is and shared the track “Black Qualls”. Today, he’s back with a second single called “Dragonball Durag”.
This latest track is one that mixes the musician’s wild bass skills with his wit and love of humor in music, incorporating elements of his love for the cult Japanese animé Dragon Ball Z.
In a press statement Thundercat explained the song’s lighthearted sentiment, saying, “I have a Dragon Ball tattoo… it runs everything. There is a saying that Dragon Ball is life.”
He went on to discuss the durag element, stating,
“There are two types of people in the world, the guy with the durag and the guy who doesn’t know what a durag is. The durag is a superpower, to turn your swag on… it does something, it changes you. If you have one in the wardrobe, think about wearing it tonight, and it may pop off because you never know what’s going to happen.”
Stream Thundercat’s “Dragonball Durag” below. The bass virtuoso is about to kick off a massive tour, with a few recently added tour dates in Europe and Japan. Check out a list of those new stops ahead, and grab tickets to any of the shows here.
Thundercat 2020 Tour Dates:
02/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
02/29 – Portland, OR @ PDX Jazz Festival
03/01 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
03/03 – Arcata, CA @ Van Duzer Theatre
03/04 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre
03/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
03/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
03/08 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
03/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03/12 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
03/13 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
03/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
03/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
03/17 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
03/18 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
03/19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
03/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
03/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
03/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
03/28 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
03/29 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/01 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
04/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
04/04 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
04/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
04/06 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
04/09 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
04/11 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
04/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
04/15 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre
04/17 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
04/21 – Osaka, JP @ Big Cat
04/22 – Nagoya, JP @ Club Quattro
04/23 – Ebisu, JP @ Yebisu Garden Hall