Thundercat Shares New Single “Dragonball Durag”: Stream

Dragonball Durang, photo by Kimberley Ross

Last month, bass wizard Thundercat announced his upcoming album It Is What It Is and shared the track “Black Qualls”. Today, he’s back with a second single called “Dragonball Durag”.

This latest track is one that mixes the musician’s wild bass skills with his wit and love of humor in music, incorporating elements of his love for the cult Japanese animé Dragon Ball Z.



In a press statement Thundercat explained the song’s lighthearted sentiment, saying, “I have a Dragon Ball tattoo… it runs everything. There is a saying that Dragon Ball is life.”

He went on to discuss the durag element, stating,

“There are two types of people in the world, the guy with the durag and the guy who doesn’t know what a durag is. The durag is a superpower, to turn your swag on… it does something, it changes you. If you have one in the wardrobe, think about wearing it tonight, and it may pop off because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Stream Thundercat’s “Dragonball Durag” below. The bass virtuoso is about to kick off a massive tour, with a few recently added tour dates in Europe and Japan. Check out a list of those new stops ahead, and grab tickets to any of the shows here.

Thundercat 2020 Tour Dates:

02/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

02/29 – Portland, OR @ PDX Jazz Festival

03/01 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

03/03 – Arcata, CA @ Van Duzer Theatre

03/04 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre

03/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/08 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

03/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/12 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

03/13 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

03/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/17 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

03/18 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03/19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

03/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

03/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

03/28 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

03/29 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

04/01 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

04/04 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

04/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/06 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/09 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

04/11 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

04/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

04/15 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre

04/17 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

04/21 – Osaka, JP @ Big Cat

04/22 – Nagoya, JP @ Club Quattro

04/23 – Ebisu, JP @ Yebisu Garden Hall