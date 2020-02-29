Menu
Tom Steyer Backs That Azz Up with Juvenile: Watch

The Democratic presidential candidate joins Juvenile to perform the 400 Degreez classic

by
on February 29, 2020, 10:51am
Tom Steyer performs with Juvenile

Tom Steyer’s presidential campaign is running on fumes, but before dropping out for good, he’s left us with one incredible moment to remember him by. During a campaign rally ahead of Saturday’s South Carolina primary, the billionaire philanthropist performed “Back That Azz Up” with Juvenile. Yes, really.

Juvenile, gospel singer Yolanda Adams, and DJ Jazzy Jeff all served as musical guests for Steyer’s event at Allen University. Toward the end of the evening, and for reasons not entirely clear, Steyer and Juvenile hit the stage together to perform the 400 Degreez classic. With an American flag prominently displayed in the background, Steyers danced alongside the rapper and even spit a few bars, proving once and for all that the simulation is broken.

Watch footage of Steyer and Juvenile perform “Back That Azz Up” below. In related news, Public Enemy is set to appear alongside Bernie Sanders at a rally on Sunday and one can only hope Bernie turns all the way up.

