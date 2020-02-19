Menu
Tool Perform Grammy-Winning Song “7empest” Live for First Time: Watch

The band gave fans a rare treat at Tuesday night's show in Sydney, Australia

on February 19, 2020, 3:11pm
Tool live debut 7empest
Tool's Maynard James Keenan, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Tool recently took home the Grammy for Best Metal Performance for their song “7empest”, but until last night, the band hadn’t played the Fear Inoculum track live. Perhaps motivated by the award and their rare appearance in Australia, Tool gave the song its live premiere last night in Sydney.

Despite Tool’s strict no-phone policy, some fans risked ejection to capture footage of the rare song, which sounds as airtight as the studio version.

The setlist incorporated some other variations, including Lateralus tracks “Eon Blue Apocalypse” and “The Patient”, which have only been played a handful of times in 2020.

So far, Tool have incorporated six tracks from 2019’s Fear Inoculum album into their live shows: “Descending” (played 94 times), “Chocolate Chip Trip” (78), “Invincible” (66), “Pneuma” (42), “Fear Inoculum” (42), and “7empest” (1) [via Setlist.fm].

Tool will wrap up their Australian/New Zealand tour this month, before heading back to the States for a run of shows in March. Get tickets to the remaining shows here.

See footage of the live debut of “7empest” below.

