Tool Announces Massive Spring Tour

The hard rock warriors of Tool have mapped out an expansive North American tour around their headlining festival appearance at Bonnaroo this spring.

In April, the band will launch a 28-date leg with a trio of shows in Florida. They’ll then touch cities like Charlotte, Baltimore, Montreal, Toledo, Sioux Falls, and Vancouver on the way to their June 12th headlining spot at Bonnaroo. Afterward, Tool will play additional dates in St. Louis, Wichita, Sacramento, and San Francisco.



Tickets to these newly announced tour dates go on sale Friday, February 28th via Ticketmaster.

Tool are about to wrap up a tour of Australia and New Zealand which saw them play “7empest” live for the first time. They also have a brief leg of US dates scheduled in March.

Check out Tool’s full tour schedule below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

In related news, have you seen the impressive Tool-inspired LEGO set that could actually be manufactured?

Tool 2020 Tour Dates:

02/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

03/09 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

03/11 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/12 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center

03/14 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

03/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

04/16 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

04/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/19 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

04/22 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

04/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

04/25 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

04/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/29 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

05/01 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

05/02 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Centre

05/04 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

05/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

05/29 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

05/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

06/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

06/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

06/07 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

06/09 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

06/10 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

06/12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

06/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

06/16 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

06/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center

06/19 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

06/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

06/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center