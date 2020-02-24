Tool Announces Massive Spring Tour

The hard rock warriors of Tool have mapped out an expansive North American tour around their headlining festival appearance at Bonnaroo this spring.
In April, the band will launch a 28-date leg with a trio of shows in Florida. They’ll then touch cities like Charlotte, Baltimore, Montreal, Toledo, Sioux Falls, and Vancouver on the way to their June 12th headlining spot at Bonnaroo. Afterward, Tool will play additional dates in St. Louis, Wichita, Sacramento, and San Francisco.
Tickets to these newly announced tour dates go on sale Friday, February 28th via Ticketmaster.
Tool are about to wrap up a tour of Australia and New Zealand which saw them play “7empest” live for the first time. They also have a brief leg of US dates scheduled in March.
Check out Tool’s full tour schedule below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.
Tool 2020 Tour Dates:
02/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
03/09 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
03/11 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
03/12 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center
03/14 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
03/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
04/16 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
04/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/19 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
04/22 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
04/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
04/25 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
04/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/29 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
05/01 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
05/02 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Centre
05/04 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
05/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
05/29 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
05/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
06/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
06/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
06/07 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
06/09 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
06/10 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
06/12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival
06/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
06/16 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
06/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center
06/19 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
06/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
06/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center