Tom Cruise flies into Super Bowl with new Top Gun: Maverick trailer: Watch

Tom Cruise in new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick

A fresh look at the forthcoming Top Gun: Maverick aired during the 2020 Super Bowl.

Top Gun: Maverick takes place 34 years after the original film. Tom Cruise, reprising his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, now finds himself as a training instructor preparing a new batch of pilots for flight. He’s eventually tasked with a detachment of graduates for a “specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has seen,” and none other than Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s late friend Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”, is one of his pupils. “Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it,” reads the official plot synopsis.



The 30-second Super Bowl spot includes a few new scenes beyond what we saw when the first full-length trailer debuted back in December. See for yourself below.

Top Gun: Maverick is in theaters June 26th, 2020. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy, Oblivion) and stars Miles Teller (as the aforementioned Bradley Bradshaw), Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, and the Iceman himself, Val Kilmer.