Wes Anderson Unveils Trailer for The French Dispatch: Watch

The French Dispatch (Searchlight Pictures)

Following the film’s first poster and set photos, the trailer for Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun has been unveiled. Due out July 24th via the Disney-rebranded Searchlight Pictures, the movie finds the auteur filmmaker assembling another stellar cast of familiars and newcomers for a tale inspired by the works and history of The New Yorker.

Taking place in a fictional French town in the 20th century, The French Dispatch centers on a foreign outpost of an American newspaper — the Evening Sun. The action brings to life the stories from the paper’s final issue, as well as the drama around the editorial staff of The French Dispatch.



Making up that staff and its surrounding characters is perhaps the most talented ensemble assembled on film in recent history: Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Léa Seydoux, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, and Mathieu Amalric are among the top-billed stars.

Also featured in the movie are Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Jason Schwartzman, Saoirse Ronan, Angelica Huston, Liev Schreiber, Elisabeth Moss, Christoph Waltz, Bob Balaban, Henry Winkler… and more.

Watch the trailer for The French Dispatch — easily one of the year’s most exciting releases — below.

You can also revisit the debut season of Filmography, which dissected Anderson’s entire resume through three expansive episodes.