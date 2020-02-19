Trey Anastasio, photo by Amy Harris-Invision-AP

Not even a month after wrapping up his last tour, Phish frontman Trey Anastasio is hitting the road again for a new round of US shows. The upcoming spring trek is with his own Trey Anastasio Band (TAB) and features a date with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

Baltimore, Providence, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland are among the cities on this new itinerary, which extends from late May through the first week of June. TAB also have a two-night stand scheduled at The Stone Pony Summerstage in Asbury Park, New Jersey, as well as that aforementioned date in Canandaigua, NY with Isbell and the 400 Unit.



Pre-sale tickets for these new TAB dates start February 19th at 12:00 p.m. PT via Anastasio’s website, while general on sale begins Friday, February 21st at noon local time on Ticketmaster. Once tickets sell out on those platforms, you can try your luck here.

For more Anastasio, catch him live on Phish’s summer tour by snagging concert tickets here. He also has a number of future shows as part of Oysterhead, the recently reunited supergroup featuring Les Claypool of Primus and The Police drummer Stewart Copeland, and those tickets are here.

In related news, Anastasio released his documentary Between Me and My Mind in late 2019. Last year also saw the frontman launch a new project called Ghosts of the Forest.

Trey Anastasio Band 2020 Tour Dates:

04/17 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre #

04/18 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater #

04/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Sweetwater 420 Fest #

05/22 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

05/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

05/24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

05/26 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

05/28 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

05/29 – Bethel, NY @ Mountain Jam

05/30 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands PAC *

06/02 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

06/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion at Nautica

06/13 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival #

06/20 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood $

07/02 – Scranton, PA @ The Peach Music Festival

* = w/ Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

# = w/ Oysterhead

$ = w/ Trey Anastasio with the Boston Pops