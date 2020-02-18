Tricky Announces New 20,20 EP, Shares “Lonely Dancer” feat. Anika: Stream

Tricky

Trip hop pioneer Tricky has announced a new EP dubbed 20,20. The follow-up to 2017’s Ununiform full-length is due out March 6th via the Berlin-based artist’s own False Idols, and it’s being previewed today with lead single “Lonely Dancer”.

Featuring vocals from British singer Anika, “Lonely Dancer” is a lovely downtempo cut that meditates on people’s inability to truly know another person. “Out too late, you start to fade/ We’re all strangers,” sings Anika. “We fade to grey and lay awake/ Through all those dangers.” Take a listen to the song ahead



20,20 includes two other tracks, the instrumental “M” and a “bare bones duet” with Marta called “Hate this Pain”. While a press release notes ‘”M” offers a hopeful, forward-facing flipside to bookend the release,” it’s hard to imagine the effort’s wearied vibe isn’t at least partially the result of Tricky and Martina Topley-Bird losing their 24-year-old daughter, Mazy Mina, last year.

Pre-orders for 20,20 are available now. The release comes ahead of Tricky’s forthcoming Eastern European tour, with the promise of “a busy year” to come. Get tickets to all his concerts here.

20,20 Artwork:

20,20 Tracklist:

01. Hate This Pain (feat. Marta)

02. Lonely Dancer (feat. Anika)

03. M