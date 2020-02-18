Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Tricky Announces New 20,20 EP, Shares “Lonely Dancer” feat. Anika: Stream

Three-track effort arrives ahead of the trip hop icon's European tour

by
on February 18, 2020, 9:53am
0 comments
Tricky New EP 20,20 Lonely Dancer Anika stream
Tricky

Trip hop pioneer Tricky has announced a new EP dubbed 20,20. The follow-up to 2017’s Ununiform full-length is due out March 6th via the Berlin-based artist’s own False Idols, and it’s being previewed today with lead single “Lonely Dancer”.

Featuring vocals from British singer Anika, “Lonely Dancer” is a lovely downtempo cut that meditates on people’s inability to truly know another person. “Out too late, you start to fade/ We’re all strangers,” sings Anika. “We fade to grey and lay awake/ Through all those dangers.” Take a listen to the song ahead

20,20 includes two other tracks, the instrumental “M” and a “bare bones duet” with Marta called “Hate this Pain”. While a press release notes ‘”M” offers a hopeful, forward-facing flipside to bookend the release,” it’s hard to imagine the effort’s wearied vibe isn’t at least partially the result of Tricky and Martina Topley-Bird losing their 24-year-old daughter, Mazy Mina, last year.

Editors' Picks

Pre-orders for 20,20 are available now. The release comes ahead of Tricky’s forthcoming Eastern European tour, with the promise of “a busy year” to come. Get tickets to all his concerts here.

20,20 Artwork:

Tricky 20,20 EP Cover artwork

20,20 Tracklist:
01. Hate This Pain (feat. Marta)
02. Lonely Dancer (feat. Anika)
03. M

Previous Story
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Announce North American Tour
Next Story
Bright Eyes Announce Full Reunion Tour
No comments