Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats have relentlessly toured in support of 2018’s Wasteland, and they’re not done yet. The UK heavy psych outfit will head back out across the United States this spring.
Rise Above Records labelmates Twin Temple will support the trek, which starts on May 14th in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The route loops across the East Coast and through the Midwest before concluding on the West Coast on June 7th in Tucson, Arizona. Uncle Acid then play a post-tour slot at Bonnaroo on June 12th.
The jaunt will hit some of the markets Uncle Acid missed on their 2019 spring tour with Graveyard and their dates supporting King Diamond late last year. Heavy Consequence caught both shows, and we can attest to the Uncle Acid’s airtight and crushingly heavy live performances, honed over many months of touring.
See the mondo-esque tour flyer and full list of shows below. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.
Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats 2020 US Tour Dates with Twin Temple:
05/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
05/15 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
05/16 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster Theater
05/18 – Boston, MA @ Royale
05/19 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology
05/20 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls
05/22 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
05/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
05/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
05/26 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
05/27 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown
05/29 – East Park, CO @ The Stanley Hotel Pavilion
05/30 – East Park, CO @ The Stanley Hotel Pavilion
06/01 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
06/02 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz *
06/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *
06/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
06/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
06/07 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater
06/12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival *
* = no Twin Temple