Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats, courtesy of Rise Above Records

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats have relentlessly toured in support of 2018’s Wasteland, and they’re not done yet. The UK heavy psych outfit will head back out across the United States this spring.

Rise Above Records labelmates Twin Temple will support the trek, which starts on May 14th in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The route loops across the East Coast and through the Midwest before concluding on the West Coast on June 7th in Tucson, Arizona. Uncle Acid then play a post-tour slot at Bonnaroo on June 12th.



The jaunt will hit some of the markets Uncle Acid missed on their 2019 spring tour with Graveyard and their dates supporting King Diamond late last year. Heavy Consequence caught both shows, and we can attest to the Uncle Acid’s airtight and crushingly heavy live performances, honed over many months of touring.

See the mondo-esque tour flyer and full list of shows below. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats 2020 US Tour Dates with Twin Temple:

05/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

05/15 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

05/16 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster Theater

05/18 – Boston, MA @ Royale

05/19 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology

05/20 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls

05/22 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

05/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

05/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

05/26 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

05/27 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown

05/29 – East Park, CO @ The Stanley Hotel Pavilion

05/30 – East Park, CO @ The Stanley Hotel Pavilion

06/01 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

06/02 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz *

06/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

06/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

06/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

06/07 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater

06/12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival *

* = no Twin Temple