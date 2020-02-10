Underworld announce first North American tour in five years

Underworld, photo by Rob Baker Ashton

British electronic music pioneers Underworld are set to tour North America for the first time in five years. The spring outing comes in support of last fall’s Drift: Series 1, an album featuring material taken from the duo’s year-long multimedia project of the same name.

The tour officially commences May 15th at The Warfield in San Francisco. Underworld’s Karl Hyde and Rick Smith will then make their way to Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto. Their routing also includes an appearance at Detroit’s premier electronic festival Movement.



According to a statement, Underworld’s “immersive” and “gloriously hallucinatory” sets will boast fan favorite tracks alongside fresher cuts from Drift: Series 1.

Check out Underworld’s full itinerary below. Tickets for the North American shows go on sale Friday, February 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. Once they sell out there, you can try your luck here.

Underworld 2020 Tour Dates:

03/13 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

03/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal

03/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal

03/19 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

03/21 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

05/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

05/20 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

05/23 – Detroit, MI @ Movement Festival

05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

06/20 – Prague, CZ @ Metronome Festival

07/31 – Glasgow, UK @ Playground

08/15 – Winchester, UK @ Boomtown Fair