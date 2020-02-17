US Army Band "Pershing's Own" performing Rush's "Time Stand Still", via YouTube

The death of legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart last month has resulted in several poignant tributes. One incredibly moving tribute is a new cover of the band’s “Time Stand Still” from an official music ensemble of the United States Army.

The United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” has existed since 1922, performing concerts throughout the year, with a mission “to help connect the Army with the American people.”



Sergeant First Class Tim Whalen, a big Rush fan, initiated the United States Army Band’s cover of “Time Stand Still”, saying, “The lyrics to this song have always resonated deeply with me, and they show Neil’s heart.”

A full statement from the United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” fully explains the decision to cover the track from Rush’s 1987 album Hold Your Fire as follows:

“On January 7, 2020, the music industry lost a giant. Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist for the band Rush, lost a three and and a half year battle with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. Neil will forever be one of the most influential rock drummers of all time. Over Rush’s 40 year career, his drumming and thoughtful lyrics have been part of the soundtrack to millions of lives around the globe, and his passing has created a huge void.

When SFC Tim Whalen heard the news, he was shocked and saddened. As a lifelong Rush fan, he felt compelled to do something to honor Neil and the band that has meant so much in his own life. He immediately knew the song ‘Time Stand Still’ would be the perfect choice.

SFC Whalen reflects, ‘The lyrics to this song have always resonated deeply with me, and they show Neil’s heart. I wanted to showcase the deep humanity he had in his writing. The song is about life moving too fast, due to both things we can control and things we can’t, and the desire to hold onto something just a little longer. This is such a universal message, whether it be children growing up too fast, a loved one dying, or a soldier leaving home wondering if they’ll ever see their family again.'”

SFC Whalen and SFC Chris Retting can be seen singing “Time Stand Still”, backed by fellow U.S. Army members on violins, piano, viola, bass, and cello, in the video below.

The video is the first item to be shared on Rush’s Facebook page since surviving band members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson issued a statement thanking fans for their support nearly a month ago.