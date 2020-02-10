Simon & Garfunkel, Huey Lewis (photo by Philip Cosores), and Stephen Lang in VFW (Fangoria)





We love our listeners over at Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn, so we’re delivering some sweet Valentine’s Day treats this week. We’ve got fresh episodes of Inspired By, This Must Be the Gig, and Relevant Content, plus the return of Late Shift, The Horror Virgin, and a brand new season of The Opus.

First up, we’ll get you into the romantic mood with a new episode of Inspired By on Tuesday, February 11th at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT. Our Valentine’s Day inspired playlist will take you through all the stages of romance: the puppy dog love of Carly Rae Jepsen and The Beatles, then the devoted intimacy of Beyoncé and John Legend, and finally the lonely heartbreak of Robyn and The 1975.

On Wednesday, February 12th, we’ll get your heart pumping again with a horror-themed day of new programming. Relevant Content will kick things off at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT with an interview with director Joe Begos and star Stephen Lang of the new “barroom classic,” VFW. “An action-packed, gory siege picture, VFW is the USA Up All Night second feature you always hoped Rhonda Shear would serve up on Friday or Gilbert Gottfried on Saturday,” said CoS contributor Mike Vanderbilt in his review of the film.

Then at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT,The Horror Virgin is back to journey through the encyclopedia of scary movies co-host Todd has never experienced before. This week, Jenn and Mikey introduce him to the Cenobites in the 1987 supernatural classic Hellraiser.

Don’t worry about getting too scared, though; we’ll remind you all of the power of love when Huey Lewis stops by This Must Be the Gig. As usual, host Lior Phillips will talk with the Newsman about his favorite live experiences, as well as Huey Lewis & The News’ first new album in 19 years, Weather. The episode will air Thursday, February 13th at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT.

On Valentine’s Day proper, you’ll be able to revisit our V-Day Inspired By playlist, and fall in love with one of folk rock’s most iconic records, Simon & Garfunkels’ final album, Bridge Over Troubled Water. That’s the focus of the new season of The Opus, which finds host Andy “Astronautalis” Bothwell once again speaking to a wide range of musical experts and artists about the lasting impact of the legendary full-length. Episode 1 debuts on Friday, February 14th at 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT.

Finally, we’ll give you a playlist to spin while cuddling up with your boo late into the night with the return of Late Shift on Saturday, February 15th at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT (that’s Friday night, to clarify). This week’s episode paints a glossy stipe of breakbeat house, darting between the frenetic snare cracks of Don Alias and the driving Tom patterns of Ninos Du Brasil. It closes with a lush collection of the finest pop-orchestral collaborations of the past 50 years.

As usual, you can also catch rebroadcast episodes of all our shows and podcasts throughout the week, and listen to select episodes on demand at TuneIn. Listen in to CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, which you can get at the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also stream directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or via the embedded player above. Find a complete schedule for the week of February 3rd-9th below. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, February 10th:

This Must Be the Gig – Lower Dens – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Inspired by The Oscars Rebroadcast — 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – The Avett Brothers Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig –Paul Banks Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Tues) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, February 11th:

This Must Be the Gig – Alicia Keys Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By Valentine’s Day — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Oneohtrix Point Never Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lee Renaldo Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, February 12th:

This Must Be the Gig – Liam Gallagher Rebroadcast – 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Interview with VFW’s Joe Begos and Stephen Lang – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – Hellraiser – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lower Dens Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, February 13th:

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 1 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Huey Lewis – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Inspired by Valentine’s Day Rebroadcast — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Steven Van Zandt Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, February 14th:

The Opus – Bridge Over Troubled Water: Episode 1 — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Interview with VFW’s Joe Begos and Stephen Lang Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/

12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – Hellraiser Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

Inspired by Valentine’s Day Rebroadcast — 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Bat for Lashes Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, February 15th:

Late Shift 4 — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 1 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Huey Lewis Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Inspired by Valentine’s Day Rebroadcast — 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Pete Yorn Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, February 16th:

Late Shift 4 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Frances Quinlan Rebroadcast – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Interview with VFW’s Joe Begos and Stephen Lang Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/

12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – Hellraiser Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

Inspired by Valentine’s Day Rebroadcast — 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Djo (Joe Keery) Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET (Mon) / 9:00 p.m. PT