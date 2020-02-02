Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver play Bernie Sanders campaign rallies: Watch

The indie rock outfits hit Iowa ahead of Monday's caucus

by
on February 02, 2020, 12:27am
0 comments
bon iver bernie sanders vampire weekend rally endorsement president
Bon Iver, Bernie Sanders, and Vampire Weekend (photo by Heather Kaplan)

Ahead of Monday’s Iowa caucus, Bernie Sanders teamed up with Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver for a pair of Get Out the Vote events.

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon took the stage at the Horizon Events Center in Clive on Friday night. He delivered a nine-song acoustic set that included Bon Iver favorites like “Flume”, “Blood Bank”, and “For Emma” in addition to covers of Bon Dylan and Leon Russell.

Meanwhile, Vampire Weekend’s “Bernie Caucus Concert” took place at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Saturday. Following a lively speech from Sanders, Ezra Koenig led his band through a 15-song set that kicked off with “Harmony Hall” and also included “Unbelivers”, “Sunflower”, “Diane Young”, and “2021”. To close the show, VW covered Thin Lizzy’s “The Boys Are Back in Town” before segueing into “A-Punk”.

Watch footage from both concerts below.

On February 10th, The Strokes will hit the campaign trail on behalf of Sanders as they’ll play a rally taking place at the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire.

Vampire Weekend Setlist:
Harmony Hall
Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa
Holiday
Unbelievers
This Life
Sunflower
M79
Married in a Gold Rush
Walcott (short version)
California English Pt. 2
I Promise You (Ezra Koenig song) (live debut)
Diane Young
2021 (with a “once in a lifetime special sexy groove”)
The Boys Are Back in Town (Thin Lizzy cover)
A-Punk

Bon Iver Setlist:
With God On Our Side (Bob Dylan Cover)
Towers
Heavenly Father
29 #Strafford APTS
Flume
A Song For You (Leon Russell Cover)
Blood Bank
For Emma
The Times They Are A-Changin’ (Bob Dylan Cover)

Previous Story
R.I.P. Josh Pappe, former bassist of D.R.I. dies at 53
No comments