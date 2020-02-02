Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver play Bernie Sanders campaign rallies: Watch

Bon Iver, Bernie Sanders, and Vampire Weekend (photo by Heather Kaplan)

Ahead of Monday’s Iowa caucus, Bernie Sanders teamed up with Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver for a pair of Get Out the Vote events.

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon took the stage at the Horizon Events Center in Clive on Friday night. He delivered a nine-song acoustic set that included Bon Iver favorites like “Flume”, “Blood Bank”, and “For Emma” in addition to covers of Bon Dylan and Leon Russell.



Meanwhile, Vampire Weekend’s “Bernie Caucus Concert” took place at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Saturday. Following a lively speech from Sanders, Ezra Koenig led his band through a 15-song set that kicked off with “Harmony Hall” and also included “Unbelivers”, “Sunflower”, “Diane Young”, and “2021”. To close the show, VW covered Thin Lizzy’s “The Boys Are Back in Town” before segueing into “A-Punk”.

Watch footage from both concerts below.

On February 10th, The Strokes will hit the campaign trail on behalf of Sanders as they’ll play a rally taking place at the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire.

vampire weekend 🤝 Bernie Sanders

Boys who

Are back in town pic.twitter.com/9wCkGjFkKz — that classic bit you all love (@Boringstein) February 2, 2020

Covering @BernieSanders’ Cedar Rapids rally for strictly professional reasons… …but, hey, he also has my favorite band on stage. 🤷‍♂️ @vampireweekend pic.twitter.com/8JG5uJjZGk — Fabian Reinbold (@fabreinbold) February 2, 2020

Vampire Weekend will play at a Bernie Sanders rally tonight in Cedar Rapids, but first a speed round at a coffee shop in Iowa City. Sanders is expected to speak after. pic.twitter.com/5y3L45b7KN — Eliza Collins (@elizacollins1) February 1, 2020

After several speakers, including @IlhanMN, Senator a Bernie Sanders is delivering a speech (to an intro music by @vampireweekend pic.twitter.com/8Vjw0t7KnB — Marissa Nelson (@marissanelson24) February 2, 2020

Vampire Weekend Setlist:

Harmony Hall

Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa

Holiday

Unbelievers

This Life

Sunflower

M79

Married in a Gold Rush

Walcott (short version)

California English Pt. 2

I Promise You (Ezra Koenig song) (live debut)

Diane Young

2021 (with a “once in a lifetime special sexy groove”)

The Boys Are Back in Town (Thin Lizzy cover)

A-Punk

Bon Iver Setlist:

With God On Our Side (Bob Dylan Cover)

Towers

Heavenly Father

29 #Strafford APTS

Flume

A Song For You (Leon Russell Cover)

Blood Bank

For Emma

The Times They Are A-Changin’ (Bob Dylan Cover)