Vampire Weekend, photo by Ben Kaye

Spanning 18 tracks, Vampire Weekend’s most recent album Father of the Bride was already on the impressively long side for today’s audiences. Turns out, the group had a few more up tracks still to be unearthed. Today, they’ve shared three additional songs that was originally exclusive to the Japanese version of Father of the Bride: “Houston Dubai”, “I Don’t Think Much About Her No More”, and “Lord Ullin’s Daughter”. The latter track features an unlikely cameo from actor Jude Law.

Vampire Weekend have some tour dates ahead, including stops at festivals like Okeechobee, Governors Ball, and Osheaga. Grab tickets to their upcoming shows here.

