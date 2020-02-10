Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish performs The Beatles’ “Yesterday” during In Memoriam: Watch

Billie Eilish at the 2020 Academy Awards

Billie Eilish took the Oscars stage on Sunday with plenty of momentum behind her following a historic run at the Grammys. Performing with her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas at piano, the pop megastar slowed things down during the Academy Awards’ In Memoriam segment with a cover of The Beatles’ “Yesterday”. Watch the replay below, and keep up with all the Oscars winners with our live updates.

While the rendition was both beautiful and touching, fans may have expected a different performance from Eilish. It was recently announced the singer, whom we crowned both our 2018 Rookie of the Year and 2019 Artist of the Year, is taking on the next James Bond theme song, making her the youngest-ever artist to be given such an opportunity. Some expected she and Finneas might debut it during the 92nd Academy Awards. Still, what she did deliver was a moving rendition of a classic song.



You can also watch other performances from the 92nd Academy Awards, including Janelle Monáe, Elton John, and… Eminem.

On the strength of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Eilish scored wins in all four major Grammy categories late last month (Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year). She also delivered a moving rendition of “when the party’s over” during the awards ceremony.

After throwing down a dazzling 15-song set for ACL, the teen superstar will continue her domination on the road with an upcoming North America arena tour and sets at Delaware’s Firefly Festival, Spain’s Mad Cool, and Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival. Purchase your concert tickets here.