Caroline Rose Makes TV Debut on Seth Meyers: Watch

Caroline Rose, photo via Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Caroline Rose is set to drop her new album, Superstar, in less than two weeks. Ahead of the release, the indie songwriter made her TV debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday.

Rose rolled out lead single “Feel the Way I Want” while rocking those big, bold sunglasses we’ve come to love. Although an upbeat tune, previously Rose said that its intent is to “have people, including myself, not know whether to love or hate” the person at the center of the song.



“They’re kind of like a walking eye roll who’s easy to dismiss,” she added, “but at the same time you admire their determination. It’s the Kanye effect.” Replay video of the performance below.

Superstar hits shelves March 6th through New West Records. Rose will launch a North American tour shortly after, tickets for which can be purchased here.